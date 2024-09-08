Could New York Yankees Reunite With Polarizing Hurler?
There's no doubt that ex-Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is one of baseball's most talented relievers. The fireball-throwing lefty spent parts of seven seasons in New York. During that time, Chapman had a 24-14 record with a 2.94 ERA, 453 strikeouts, and 153 saves in 315 appearances.
He also became the first player to be penalized under Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy back in 2016 after an alleged domestic violence abuse incident. Chapman was suspended 30 games as a result of this and was villainized by many baseball fans for what he was accused of doing.
Off-field problems aside, Chapman has continued to be one of baseball's best relievers. The 36-year-old is currently pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates and has accrued 6 saves with a 4.00 ERA this season.
Given the Yankees' current reliever issues, a September 8 article from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller that noted one trade every MLB team would like to make right now suggests that New York would be open to a reunion with "the Cuban Missile".
"A Trade of Aroldis Chapman," is what Miller wrote for the Pirates.
"At this point, trading away Chapman would only save the Pirates about $1.3M. But, hey, that's more than they're paying most of the players on their roster, so why not?
"Chapman had major issues with walks early in the year (32 BB in his first 32.2 IP), but he has only issued five free passes in 20 innings of work over the past two months, resulting in a 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 6.0 K/BB ratio," Miller continued.
"Suffice it to say, the Yankees would love a reunion with Chapman right about now."
Chapman is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While his best days are surely behind him, perhaps the Yankees would consider reuniting with their former closer to help bolster the back end of their bullpen.