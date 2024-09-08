Yankees 'Wish' They Could Make This Vital Trade
The New York Yankees' reliever woes have become apparent in recent weeks. Not only have trade deadline acquisitions Enyel De Los Santos and Mark Leiter Jr. not panned out, but former closer Clay Holmes lost his job soon after his 11th blown save of the season earlier this month.
Holmes' demotion has forced Yankees manager Aaron Boone to get "creative" with who is going to pitch in the ninth inning of his team's games. This is not a sentence any manager wants to utter.
While the Yankees did try to trade for former Miami Marlins and current San Diego Padres closer Tanner Scott at the trade deadline, New York GM Brian Cashman was reluctant to part ways with top prospect George Lombard Jr. to make it happen.
And in a September 8 article by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller which notes one trade every MLB team wishes they could make, it's suggested that Cashman now regrets missing out on Scott.
"A Trade for a closer," is what Miller wrote for the one trade the Yankees wish they could make.
"Clay Holmes opened the season 13-for-14 in save chances, not allowing a single earned run in his first 20 innings pitched," Miller added.
"Now, the Yankees are looking to get "creative" at closer, with Holmes blowing 10 of his last 26 save chances with a 5.14 ERA.
"We all kind of assumed the Yankees were going to be the ones that acquired Tanner Scott from the Marlins ahead of the trade deadline. But they didn't. And now they're paying for it."
While the Yankees still have one of baseball's best records, having no reliable closer option could cost them dearly this postseason.