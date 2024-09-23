Could Yankees' All-Star Get Benched During Postseason Run?
Aside from two positions in the field, the New York Yankees' starting lineup for the upcoming MLB postseason appears to be set in stone.
One of these two positions is left field, as there's still a question about how many starts surging prospect Jasson Dominguez will receive there over Alex Verdugo.
The second position is first base. While three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo has logged the lion's share of starts at first this season when he has been healthy, a September 23 article from SB Nation's Jake Devin suggests a potential replacement at the position if Rizzo's struggles at the plate continue.
"Despite picking up a couple of clutch extra-innings hits this week, Rizzo’s bat has still been ice cold since returning from the injured list, with a .534 OPS to his name over 19 games," Devin wrote. "That said, he’s looked solid on defense, saving his infielders from a few errors the last couple weeks (Chisholm in particular might owe him a thank-you card):
"Also keeping Rizzo in the lineup is a lack of clear alternatives. Though Ben Rice has been outstanding since getting demoted back to Triple-A (he’s got a 1.107 OPS this month), it’s hard to imagine the Yankees opting for the rookie unless something happens to Rizzo this week," Devin continued.
"They have experimented with Oswaldo Cabrera at the cold corner, giving Cabrera three starts at first, so perhaps they’ll turn to him more frequently if Rizzo’s bat keeps slumping."
Cabrera has been a spark plug for the Yankees this season and provides crucial versatility in the infield. While the 25-year-old's .247 batting average, .661 OPS, and 8 home runs this season leave some to be desired, they're still superior to the .218 average and .611 OPS Rizzo (who also has 8 home runs this year) has produced.
Cabrera started at first base against the Boston Red Sox on September 15 and went 2-4 with two singles in a 5-2 win. While Rizzo's starting spot at first base appears to be secure right now, Yankees manager Aaron Boone could elect to bench him in favor of Cabrera this postseason if New York needs a lineup boost in October.