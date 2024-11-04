Could Yankees Pursue Elite Closer Via Trade?
With Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Tim Hill, and Jonathan Loáisiga all set to become free agents, the New York Yankees may seek multiple high-leverage relievers this winter.
The free-agent market offers several options, including Tanner Scott, Kenley Jansen, Jeff Hoffman, and former Yankees David Robertson and Aroldis Chapman. However, if New York wants to conserve its budget while negotiating a historic contract with superstar Juan Soto, exploring trades might be a smarter approach.
Fortunately, an All-Star reliever appears to be available.
On Sunday, ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported that Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams is a trade candidate after the team declined his $10.5 million option. While Williams remains with the team, he is expected to earn $8-9 million in his final arbitration year following an injury-riddled 2024 season, which could save the Brewers some money if they retain him.
Williams, 30, is a former NL Rookie of the Year (2020), a two-time NL Reliever of the Year (2020, 2023), and a two-time All-Star (2022, 2023). The right-hander has consistently ranked among MLB’s elite closers, dominating opponents with his unhittable “airbender” changeup.
In 2024, Williams missed the first four months due to stress fractures in his back, appearing in just 22 regular season games. He dominated in that small sample size, collecting 14 saves with a 1.25 ERA, a 2.06 FIP, and a whopping 43.2% strikeout rate. However, in his final postseason outing, Williams allowed a go-ahead three-run homer to Pete Alonso in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series.
Over the past five years, Williams’ 1.70 ERA is the second-best among qualified relievers, trailing only Emmanuel Clase. His 2.24 FIP ranks third, behind only Edwin Díaz and Matt Brash, while his 40.8% strikeout rate is second to Díaz.
If the Brewers opt to trade Williams this winter, they would be following a strategy similar to the one used with All-Star starter Corbin Burnes. Like Williams, Burnes had one year of club control left when the Brewers traded him to the Baltimore Orioles in February for third baseman Joey Ortiz and left-hander DL Hall. Last month, GM Matt Arnold acknowledged that the Brewers must remain “open-minded” about the possibility of dealing Williams.
Beyond Jake Cousins and breakout closer Luke Weaver—whose $2.5 million club option was picked up on Friday—the Yankees' bullpen lacked the ability to generate swings and misses. New York attempted to address this issue at the trade deadline by acquiring Enyel De Los Santos, who was released two weeks later, and Mark Leiter Jr., who struggled in the regular season but performed well in 5.1 postseason innings, despite being left off the ALDS roster.
Pending free agents Holmes, Kahnle, and Hill accounted for 29 of the Yankees’ 60.2 relief innings this postseason, leaving a significant void in the bullpen. Acquiring Williams, who excels in high-leverage situations and has some of the league's best swing-and-miss stuff, would greatly enhance the team’s ability to shorten games next October. He could serve as either a closer or setup man, a role he filled while Josh Hader was still in Milwaukee.
After losing the World Series in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers and with stars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton entering their mid-30s, the pressure is mounting on Yankees GM Brian Cashman to capitalize on their championship window.