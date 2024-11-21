Could Yankees Sign Former Rival Slugger This Winter?
Many New York Yankees fans will only consider this offseason a success if their beloved team manages to re-sign Juan Soto.
And rightfully so. Soto is a transcendent superstar who proved his immense value time and time again last season, and appears destined to keep doing so for at least the next decade.
But even if Soto does sign elsewhere, there are still moves the Yankees can make to add superstars and assert themselves as clear-cut World Series contenders next season.
And in a November 20 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer alluded to one such superstar acquisition — that of former Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander — New York could try and make.
"The Yankees have checked in on Santander, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He'd be a terrific fit at Yankee Stadium, as much of his power is channeled to right field as a lefty hitter," Rymer wrote.
"Mind you, Heyman also notes that Santander is merely a backup plan if the Yankees can't retain Soto. This basically puts them in the same boat as the Mets, and the risk for both is that Santander will sign before Soto's market is settled," he added before listing the Yankees as the No. 7-ranked potential landing spot for Santander.
The 30-year-old Santander hit .235 with a .814 OPS and 44 home runs (the most in a single season in his career) in 2024. He holds a .216 batting average with a .746 OPS, 16 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 34 runs scored in 68 games against the Yankees in his career.
If Juan Soto doesn't return to the Bronx, the Yankees signing Santander in his stead could help soften the blow.