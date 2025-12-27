Yankees Potential Trade Target Taken Off Board

The New York Yankees off-season has been a quiet one thus far. Trent Grisham accepted the qualifying offer, and Tim Hill will return to the bullpen. Outside of these moves, Jack Curry dispelled the notion that the team was in on Tatsuya Imai, and the most money they might spend this winter could be bringing Cody Bellinger back into the fold.

The prevailing thought is that if the Yankees do acquire a starter, it would be through the trade market. If that does happen, one name potentially off the board is Sandy Alcantara. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Alcantara is only moving if a trade offer blows away the Miami Marlins.

"Marlins will listen on Cabrera, but two suitors (Houston, Baltimore) are no longer involved, and Marlins don't want to sell short on him," Jackson posted on X. "They want to keep Alcantara (would have to take an incredible offer to even consider a deal), per source."

Aug 31, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Last season, the Marlins were close to finishing above .500. They bolstered their roster by signing Pete Fairbanks, one of the top relievers on the market, and they also took a flier on Christopher Morel. The team seems intent on adding, not subtracting, and if an Alcantara deal does happen for the Yankees or any team, the trade deadline might be the time.

No Deal for the Marlins and Yankees

The Yankees did attempt to trade for Alcantara at last year's trade deadline. That obviously never came to fruition. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Marlins' asking price for their ace was too high for the Yankees. Brian Cashman was unwilling to part with Spencer Jones or George Lombard Jr., which was what the Marlins were seeking.

The rise of Cam Schlittler helped the Yankees get through the 2025 season, though. Schlittler was every bit the ace that Gerrit Cole would have been in his brief introduction to the majors, and his two big playoff performances against the Red Sox and Blue Jays showed poise beyond his years. Missing out on a pitcher with the pedigree that Alcantara has was fine then.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) celebrates after the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The issue is that, entering the 2026 season, the Yankees will still be without Cole, and Carlos Rodon will also miss the beginning of the season. This leaves a few more question marks then they are comfortable with. With Alcantara seemingly unavailable, the Yankees will have to look elsewhere.

