Could Yankees Trade for 10-Time Gold Glove Winning Infielder?
Free agency isn't the only way that the New York Yankees can improve their roster this offseason.
They can also acquire players via trade. And MLB.com's Mark Feinsand conveyed in a November 7 article that the trade market this winter is likely going to be active.
Given that there's a good chance the Yankees won't re-sign Gleyber Torres, this means they'll have a vacancy in the infield for next season. And in a recent episode of "The Michael Kay Show", Kay — who's YES Network's play-by-play broadcaster for the Yankees — conveyed that St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado would be a great fit for New York.
"Now if I'm the Yankees... the Cardinals are cleaning house," Kay said. "Now, he has a no-trade clause. But I've talked with Nolan Arenado. He's a baseball guy. He understands what works, what's important, history of the game. I go to the Cardinals and go 'You eat $12 to $15 million of his $31 million that he's owed over the next couple years, we'll take Nolan Arenado.'
"Nolan Arenado is a Platinum Glove-level third baseman... This guy is a pro," Kay continued. "Now, he's probably on the down side. I would take my chance on Arenado."
Arenado is an eight-time MLB All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, and six-time Platinum Glove winner. While his .272 batting average, .719 OPS, and 16 home runs with St. Louis in 2024 shows that he's not the same offensive threat he once was, the 33-year-old is still one of baseball's best defenders.
Arenado has three years and $52 million left on his contract. The Yankees could certainly do worse than acquiring him to play the hot corner (and moving Jazz Chisholm to second base) next season.