Could Yankees Trade Marcus Stroman to AL East Rival?
After falling short in the World Series, the New York Yankees have been active in the offseason. Despite losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the Bronx Bombers have since rebounded with the signings of pitcher Max Fried and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, as well as trades for closer Devin Williams and slugger Cody Bellinger.
However, due to the signing of Fried, the Yankees currently have six starters in their rotation (previously seven before trading Nestor Cortes Jr. to get Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers). Given the crowded rotation and the team's desire to create more financial wiggle room, the Yankees could try to move on from pitcher Marcus Stroman.
Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com has predicted that the Yankees would trade Stroman to the Toronto Blue Jays just a year after signing with the Yankees for $37 million over two years.
"Seeking to unload Marcus Stroman’s $18 million contract for ’25, GM Brian Cashman trades the right-hander back to the willing-to-spend Toronto Blue Jays for two lottery pick prospects," Caldera said.
After making the NL All-Star team in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs, the 33-year-old Stroman underperformed last season. His ERA climbed from 3.95 to 4.31, while his strikeout total dropped from 119 to 113 despite pitching 18 more innings. In addition, he surrendered 19 home runs, up from nine in 2023. His ERA was the worst since posting a 5.54 ERA with the Blue Jays in 2018.
With Fried now a fixture in the rotation, it's difficult to envision the Yankees keeping Stroman, particularly since he is due over $18 million in 2025. It's also worth noting that he has a vesting option for 2026 should he reach 140 innings in 2025.
Stroman has had success with the Blue Jays (his original team) in the past, winning 11 games as a rookie in 2014 and 13 games in 2017. In addition, he surpassed 200 innings in both 2016 and 2017 and was an All-Star in 2019. Stroman will turn 34 years old on May 1 and is no longer a top of the rotation starter, but would fit in nicely at the back end of the Blue Jays rotation.
Stroman has a career record of 87-85 with a 3.72 ERA and 1204 strikeouts in 1458.1 innings pitched. 10 of those wins and nine of those losses came with the Yankees last season.