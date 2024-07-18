Ex-Rival GM Proposes Wild Blockbuster Trade Idea Between Yankees And NL Club
This hypothetical trade idea would cost the New York Yankees a lot.
Former New York Mets acting GM Zack Scott appeared on SNY on Wednesday, and proposed a blockbuster deal that he believes will help the Bronx Bombers significantly in the short-term. However, it comes at the expense of selling off a pretty big, literally and figuratively, future piece.
As Scott floated on Baseball Night in New York, the Yankees could send top prospect outfielder Spencer Jones, who is 6-foot-6, righty starter Will Warren and infielder Jorbit Vivas to the Miami Marlins in exchange for second baseman/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and closer Tanner Scott.
This deal would essentially kill two birds with one stone, as the Yankees need an infielder and high-leverage reliever, specifically a lefty arm. But giving up Jones for a borderline star and a rental closer might not be the most rational move for GM Brian Cashman.
Chisholm Jr., 26, is putting together a solid campaign, slashing .249/.321/.407 with a .728 OPS, 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. He is also a plus-defender at second base, a spot he will likely revert back to with the Yankees with two more years of control. When put in the Bronx Bombers' lineup his numbers could enhance greatly with superstar duo Aaron Judge and Juan Soto protecting him. But is he worth a youngster with Jones' ceiling? Probably not.
There is more evidence that Gleyber Torres will turn things around this season, as opposed to DJ LeMahieu who hasn't looked healthy since returning from a foot fracture in late-May. The Yankees would possibly be inclined to try Chisholm Jr. out at third base this year in order to keep Torres in the starting lineup at second. However, this is a risky plan since Chisholm Jr. has zero experience at the hot corner in the majors. He is also a questionable clubhouse fit as well.
As for Scott, he is dominating in Miami this season, posting a 1.34 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, 14 saves and 45 strikeouts across 45.1 innings in 2024. At times he has struggled with his command, but overall would bring impact to a Yankee bullpen that has been hit hard by injuries and underperformance. The arrival of Scott could push Clay Holmes to a setup man role.
Acquiring Chisholm Jr. and Scott from the Marlins would surely help the Yankees, but it'd be a tough sell to include Jones as the center piece in a deal.