Ex-Yankees OF, MLB All-Time Stolen Base Leader Rickey Henderson Has Passed Away
It's a sad day in the baseball world.
Legendary Hall of Fame outfielder and MLB's all-time stolen base leader Rickey Henderson has passed away at 65-years-old due to pneumonia, per multiple reports.
Henderson died in Oakland, Calif. on Friday due to his battle with pneumonia.
Henderson stole 1,406 bases in his 25-year career, which is a record that still stands in baseball history. He was a 10-time All-Star and won the American League MVP Award in 1990.
Henderson is also MLB's all-time leader in runs scored (2,295) and leadoff home runs (81).
He played for nine different teams during his long career, including the Yankees (1985-1989) and Mets (1999-2000). Henderson spent 14 seasons with the Oakland Athletics across multiple stints and won two World Series titles in his days as a player.
Henderson led the league in steals in six different seasons and stole over 100 bags in three of those campaigns.
In 1982, Henderson broke the single-season MLB record with 130 stolen bases. He beat out Lou Brock in 1991 to become baseball's all-time steals leader, and no one has broken the record since.
Henderson retired from MLB after the 2003 season, finishing with 3,055 hits, 297 home runs and an .820 OPS.
As a result, Henderson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a first-ballot choice to go to Cooperstown in 2009.
Many of Henderson's former teammates took to social media to express their sadness and condolences after learning of his passing.
“I still cannot believe I’ve lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace,” wrote Dave Winfield, Henderson's Yankees teammate in the 80's.
Former Mets catcher Mike Piazza also posted a heartfelt message about Henderson to Twitter/X.
“Rickey Henderson was a dream to hit behind as [a] teammate and a nightmare for a catcher as an opponent. He was one of the most generous, hysterical and gracious human beings..He will be sorely missed..Prayers for his soul and family,” Piazza wrote.