Ex-Yankees Reliever Traded to Padres
A former local product of the New York Yankees is heading to the West Coast.
On Friday, the San Diego Padres announced they had acquired ex-Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio from the Chicago White Sox. Marinaccio, 29, was designated for assignment by the South Siders on Tuesday; San Diego will send cash considerations to Chicago in return.
Marinaccio, a Toms River native, was a 19th round pick by the Bronx Bombers in the 2017 MLB draft. During his rise to the majors, the right-hander participated in a combined no-hitter with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on August 8, 2021, a game that was started by former Yankee ace Luis Severino; New York promoted him to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders the next day.
In 2022, Marinaccio was named to the Opening Day roster and made his major league debut in the second game of the season (April 9) against the Boston Red Sox. From there, he made 40 appearances and pitched 44 innings, logging a 2.05 ERA, 3.20 FIP, and 1.05 WHIP; despite struggling with control (24 walks, six hit-by-pitches, five wild pitches), Marinaccio impressed many with his nasty pitches, using a mid-90s four-seam and a devastating changeup and slider to strike out 56 batters.
Unfortunately, the righty's command problems were significantly exacerbated over the next two seasons. In 2023, Marinaccio's ERA climbed to 3.99 and his WHIP to 1.31, and was eventually sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to work on his mechanics; however, he ended up allowing 16 runs (15 earned) in just 14 games and 15.1 innings, issuing 18 free passes while striking out only 13.
2024 saw Marinaccio make 16 big-league appearances and post a 3.86 ERA, with 25 strikeouts against 10 walks. Sadly, the Yankees shuffled him between the majors and Triple-A so frequently over the course of the year that his roster flexibility was effectively used up; New York subsequently designated the righty for assignment on September 20, and he was claimed off waivers by the White Sox three days later.
Marinaccio had shown high upside during his time with the Yankees, and in 2022, that was enough to counterbalance his lack of control. That upside is still there despite the 29-year-old's regression, so if the Padres can help him throw strikes more consistently, he can develop into a fearsome high-leverage arm.
The Padres now have five former Yankee hurlers on their roster, with the other four being Jhony Brito, Michael King, Randy Vasquez, and Wandy Peralta; the former three were sent to San Diego in the blockbuster Juan Soto trade in December 2023, while Peralta signed as a free agent that same offseason.