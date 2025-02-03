First Base Position Received Massive Upgrade This Winter With Former MVP
With Spring Training right around the corner for the New York Yankees, the team is looking strong on paper heading into 2025.
It has been a busy offseason for the Yankees, but there is plenty of reason to be optimistic despite losing Juan Soto in free agency.
Coming into the winter, the feeling was that if New York lost their superstar, the offseason would be a failure. However, the Yankees were able to pivot quickly and made a lot of improvements in different areas.
In their starting rotation, they signed star left-hander Max Fried to a long-term deal. For the bullpen, while they did lose a couple of key contributors like Tommy Kahnle and Clay Holmes, they pulled off a blockbuster trade for Devin Williams.
While the additions of another ace and a star closer were great, the departure of Soto left a massive void in the lineup.
To help replace the young star in the outfield, New York acquired Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. As a former MVP, he is bringing some high upside with him, especially in Yankee Stadium.
Even though just one player can’t replace Soto’s production, the Yankees made a massive upgrade at first base with the signing of Paul Goldschmidt.
Due to injuries for Anthony Rizzo the past two years, the first base position has been an issue for the Yankees. Last season, he totaled a .228 batting average, eight home runs and 35 RBI. The offensive production from the position was inconsistent at best and the signing of Goldschmidt should solidify it.
At 37 years old, he isn’t a long-term option, but he should be a better one than Rizzo has been in the last two campaigns.
The former MVP had a down performance by his standards in 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals but was still productive with 22 home runs and 65 RBI.
Those numbers would have been welcomed by New York last year, and the veteran should help lengthen the lineup alongside Aaron Judge and Bellinger.
In addition to producing more on the offense, Goldschmidt has also been extremely reliable, playing in over 150 games the last four seasons.
On paper, it certainly looks like a massive upgrade at the position, but it must be noted that father time is undefeated, so at his age, there is some risk here for the Yankees.
However, if Goldschmidt just plays like he did in 2024, it will still be a big boost for the team.