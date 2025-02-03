Former Mets Starter Signs Last Minute Free Agent Deal with New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have made another addition to their pitching depth.
As first reported by Jack Curry of YES Network, veteran right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco has signed a minor league deal with the Yankees, an agreement which will place the 38-year-old in big league spring training as a non-roster invitee.
The 15-year veteran spent the 2024 season in a second stint with the Cleveland Guardians after signing a minor league deal there last year. He made the Opening Day roster coming off a strong spring showing.
Things did not go well once he did get on the mound, however, posting a 3-10 record with a 5.64 ERA, eventually being designated for assignment in September and electing free agency after the season concluded.
Carrasco spent the last three years prior to 2024 in Queens with the New York Mets with largely mixed results. Over those three campaigns, he made 61 starts with an overall ERA of 5.21, but his 2022 was actually very solid sandwiched between two lackluster performances.
With a 15-7 record and 3.97 ERA that season over 152 innings pitched, it was both encouraging and recent enough for the Yankees to take a chance on him with virtually zero risk.
Prior to the Mets, Carrasco spent the first 11 years of his career with Cleveland. He had the best showing of his career in 2017 when he had an MLB-leading 18 wins with a 3.29 ERA in a full 32 starts.
Whether or not he has a real shot to make the big league roster remains to be seen, but Carrasco at the very least becomes an interesting name for fans to pay attention to this spring.