Two Outfield Trade Options if Yankees Miss in Free Agency

The New York Yankees are aggressively pursuing a reunion with free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger this offseason, with superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker considered a backup plan if they can't manage a deal with Bellinger.

On the off chance that the Yankees can't land either ideal player, they will likely turn to an outfielder they already have — specifically current backup outfielder Jasson Dominguez or prospect Spencer Jones — or they could land another outfielder in a trade.

In a recent speculative piece on the outfield, MLB's David Adler named two trade possibilities for the Yankees, if they are willing to deal key pieces over the winter.

"There will certainly be outfielders available via the trade market," Adler wrote. "Twins star Byron Buxton, for example, is reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause and is one of the top players who could be dealt this offseason [...]."

"There could also be others available like versatile Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan, who can play infield and outfield."

Adler names Jones and Dominguez, as well as current infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., as possible trade chips the Yankees could leverage for this missing outfield piece.

MLB's Bryan Hoch recently floated Chisholm as a bold trade possibility with just one year left under team control, and he could get the Yankees a more reliable outfielder than either of their current, younger options.

Buxton, known for being one of the fastest players in the MLB with a 30.2 ft/s sprint speed, batted .264/ .327/ .551 with 35 home runs and 83 RBIs, winning his second Silver Slugger for 2025. He is an excellent defender as well, with 3 OAA putting him in the 81st percentile.

Buxton has played his entire professional career with the Minnesota Twins, with 11 MLB seasons under his belt with them. The Yankees would have to put together a competitive package for him, but he would be a fitting addition to their outfield.

Donovan, a utility player for the St. Louis Cardinals who can play the outfield and second base, batted .287/ .353/ .422 with and 10 home runs and 50 RBIs in 118 games in 2025. His defensive performance left something to be desired, with a -1 OAA landing him in the 41st percentile among defenders.

Donovan was recently spotted working out with Vinnie Pasquantino of the Kansas City Royals, leading to some speculation that he could land there.

The ideal outcome is still Bellinger for the Yankees, but other big-market teams are circling. The New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are all pursuing Bellinger aggressively this winter according to a recent report, and Tucker is a hot commodity as well. If the Yankees can't land either player, they'll hope to land someone like Buxton in trade.

