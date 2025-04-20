Former Yankees Outfielder Does Something With His New Team He Didn't Do All Last Year
The New York Yankees had an interesting offseason.
After losing the bidding war for Juan Soto, the front office decided to change their ethos when it came to roster construction, using their resources to build a formidable pitching staff and better defense.
Based on that, it seemed like the Yankees would bring back Alex Verdugo.
One of the most notable winter additions ahead of the 2024 campaign because he was acquired from the Boston Red Sox, the slugging outfielder had the worst offensive performance of his career since becoming a full-time big leaguer.
Across 149 games, Verdugo slashed .233/.291/.356 with 13 homers and 61 RBI, but his OPS+ was 17 points below the league average, the first time that happened since 2018 when he appeared in just 37 contests that season.
Still, he provided solid defense in left field, and with an opening based on Soto's departure, New York could have brought him back with the hope that he would return to his offensive baseline.
But that wasn't the decision the front office made.
The Yankees traded for Cody Bellinger, allowing them to move Aaron Judge back to right field while also promoting top prospect Jasson Dominguez to the Major League roster.
It took a while for Verdugo to find his new home, signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Atlanta Braves on March 20 that resulted in him beginning the season in the minors since he missed spring training.
While the Yankees haven't been struggling on offense, they could have some regret by choosing not to re-sign their former outfielder.
In just his second game with the Braves, he recorded four hits, something he didn't do all year with New York.
Meanwhile, Bellinger has struggled with a slash line of .175/.236/.270 entering play Sunday, and he costs virtually 20 times what Verdugo is now getting paid.
While Bellinger has provided strong defense when he's on the field, the lack of offense has been a major issue for him and New York.
There is still plenty of time for Bellinger to turn things around, but if positive regression hits Verdugo and he returns to his league average OPS+ figure, then Brian Cashman could want his decision back.