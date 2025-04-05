Four Massive Overreactions From Yankees Strong Start This Season
The New York Yankees are off to a solid start in the 2024 campaign, but there is still plenty of baseball to be played.
To start the season, the Yankees looked extremely impressive against the Milwaukee Brewers. They were able to set some offensive records and had a ridiculous 36-run outburst in three games.
Furthermore, the offense has been record-setting to begin the year, which certainly comes as a bit of a surprise.
However, despite a sweep to begin the campaign, New York did lose a home series to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Overall, there have been some highs and lows, but there has been plenty to talk about early on.
Here are four massive overreactions from the first week of the season for the Yankees.
Yankees Don’t Need Another Starter
While Max Fried and Carlos Rodon are locks in the rotation this campaign, the other three spots could theoretically be up for grabs at any point as of now. Fortunately, Clarke Schmidt will be back in the rotation soon, but it’s hard to rely on him with his injury history early on in his career.
The trio of Will Warren, Marcus Stroman, and Carlos Carrasco were inconsistent in the first week, and that is to be expected when the depth of the team is tested.
Overall, it still feels like the Yankees should be looking to add a starting pitcher.
Third Base is Fine
The hot corner was one of the most talked-about positions for the Yankees this winter, mainly because they didn’t do anything to upgrade it. So far, the results have been good for New York.
Both Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza are playing well, but the season is young and that can change quickly.
While the offense is humming overall, third base will still likely end up being a position that the team needs to address.
Bullpen Needs Help
Even though the bullpen has struggled at times to begin the year, they have been short-handed early on.
Devin Williams going on paternity leave and missing the series against the Diamondbacks further tested the depth of the unit, and the results weren’t good.
As the team begins to get some arms back and into their normal roles, this unit should still be very good.
Torpedo Bats Resulted in Success
The most talked-about topic in baseball to begin the season is the torpedo bats. After hitting nine home runs against the Brewers in the second game of the year, everyone became familiar with the torpedo bats.
With a larger barrel, the theory is that these bats will be helpful for players, but with such a small sample size, it’s impossible to know at this point.
While the bats helping is a possibility, the hot start to the season for the Yankees might just be as simple as the team being in a groove early.