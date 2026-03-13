Yankees Have One Clear Spring Training Winner

The New York Yankees bullpen still has a few question marks attached to it, but their starting pitching has been phenomenal.

It's hard to pin-point just one starter in particular, but the entire group has truly lived up to the hype after much speculation in the off-season.

New York's biggest move, other than re-signing Cody Bellinger, was trading for Miami Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers. Weathers has been a bit un-proven due to his small sample size and injury concerns, though the Yankees went all-in as it took four prospects to acquire him.

Weathers has mostly done his part, but every other pitcher has been lights out. This is arguably the best the Yankees rotation has looked in ages, and that's saying a lot as both Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole are injured.

Yankees Starting Rotation Has Been Nearly Perfect

Mar 11, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Will Warren is coming off a six inning performance against the Detroit Tigers that had to be seen to be believed. He allowed just two hits in his six innings of work, striking out two in the process. Both of the runs he allowed came thanks to a Zach Mckinstry home run in the fifth.

Warren's effort was by far the deepest a Yankees starter has gone in Spring Training. He now leads the Yankees pitching staff with 16.1 innings thrown, though he has made four starts which is tied with Luis Gil for the most.

Speaking of Gil, he has a team leading 15 strikeouts in just 11.1 innings. He's given up 10 hits (three of which are home runs) which isn't great, but he's got a 2-0 record and a 3:1 strikeout to walk ratio.

Gerrit Cole Spring Debut Would Be The Cherry On Top

Feb 13, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a bullpen session during spring training practices at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yankees ace Max Fried, who was named the Opening Day starter, went into the fifth inning earlier in the week against the Pittsburgh Pirates. His four innings were incredible as he struck out six and didn't allow a walk.

Schlittler mirrored his performance against the Toronto Blue Jays as he struck out six in 3.2 innings. Both pitchers allowed just one run, though Schlittler was able to improve to 2-0 while Fried had a non-decision as the Yankees gave up five unanswered and lost the game.

Regardless, one could even point out how impressive Carlos Lagrange has been. Time and time again Yankees starters have delivered, and one can only imagine how polished they'd look if Cole truly does make an appearance before Spring Training comes to an end.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!