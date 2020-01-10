New York, Gary Sánchez Agree to $5 Million Deal

Gary Sánchez and the Yankees agreed to a one-year deal worth $5 million on Friday, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Sánchez, who made less than $700,000 last year, avoids arbitration.

New York's starting catcher is one of nine Yankees eligible for arbitration ahead of Friday's 1:00 p.m. ET deadline -- the final chance for teams to agree on salaries or exchange desired numbers for 2020 with arbitration-eligible players. The Yankees have yet to formally announce the deal.

Infielder Gio Urshela, southpaw James Paxton and right-handers Luis Cessa, Jonathan Holder and Tommy Kahnle also avoided arbitration with new contracts. Urshela's deal is worth $2.475 million, a deserving pay raise after the third baseman exceeded all expectations in 2019, while Paxton earns $12.5 million.

Sánchez appeared in the second All-Star Game of his five-year career in 2019 -- the 27-year-old slashed .232/.316/.525 while driving in 77 runs and launching 34 home runs (the most among all big-league catchers last season).

He played in 106 games in 2019 -- just the second time in his career where Sánchez has played in more than 100 games in a single season. With a clear susceptibility to injuries, the Yankees are set to give Kyle Higashioka a larger role in 2020 as Sánchez's backup. The club also signed veterans Erik Kratz and Chris Iannetta to minor-league deals this offseason, addressing catching depth with the departure of longtime backup Austin Romine to free agency.

Sánchez was in his first year of arbitration. Other than Sánchez, the list of all arbitration-eligible Yankees heading up to Friday's deadline is as follows: Cessa, Chad Green, Holder, Aaron Judge, Kahnle, Jordan Montgomery, Paxton and Urshela. A total of 155 big leaguers were eligible for arbitration January 10.

Although the deadline has passed, more news has and will continue to break in regards to arbitration-eligible players agreeing to new deals. Noah Syndergaard, Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant and Mookie Betts, for instance, all agreed to one-year deals Friday -- Betts' $27 million contract is the largest ever for a player in an arbitration-eligible season.

