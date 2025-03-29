Giancarlo Stanton Has Resumed Hitting in Latest Positive Yankees Injury Update
The New York Yankees have started off the year with quite a few injuries piling up, notably Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and Giancarlo Stanton.
The star slugger has been a journey to follow, since his injury was severe upon initial analysis when he received a diagnosis of elbow epicondylitis in both elbows, which is commonly referred to as tennis elbow.
That's a tough blow for a player who relies heavily on the power he can generate in his swing.
The good news is it seems like he is starting to recover rapidly.
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that Stanton has resumed hitting following PRP treatments, and that manager Aaron Boone said, "it's been a good couple of weeks," in regards to his recovery.
Stanton is a key piece of this lineup, and has been ever since he was acquired ahead of the 2018 season. His power is an enormous positive for the Yankees as they need more people to drive in runs, and unfortunately this injury has set back the start of his 2025 season.
With that said, the treatments he has received seem to have helped, and will hopefully allow him to continue on the track to near full recovery in the coming weeks.
With Ben Rice currently in the designated hitter role, New York has time to allow Stanton to recover since Rice has shown flashes of success in his young career.
Hopefully, when he does return, they can find a feasible place for everyone in the lineup, but until then, Rice will have the chance to prove himself through the first few series of spring.