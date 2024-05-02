Gleyber Torres Brutally Honest About Yankees' Series Loss to Orioles
It was a frustrating afternoon for the New York Yankees on Thursday.
After the Bronx Bombers lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 7-2, to drop three-of-four in Camden Yards, there was a lot of brutal honesty in the post-game interviews despite the team still having a 20-13 record. In a series that was a big test for the Yankees, they failed and they knew it.
Star second baseman Gleyber Torres was especially blunt during his post-game interview.
"We have to get better," Torres said. "First series we got punched in the face. We've got three more, so we have to figure out a way to beat them."
The Orioles are the reigning AL East champions, and have looked like one of the strongest teams in baseball in the early going. Although the Yankees played at a similar pace entering this crucial series in Baltimore, the lineup stumbled and scored just six runs in four games. The pitching held its own in the first three games, but the dam finally burst in the series finale as Baltimore displayed what their potent lineup is capable of.
Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon gave up three solo home runs in the third and fourth innings before being knocked around for four runs in the fifth inning. He certainly wasn't helped by Torres, who dropped a ball from shortstop Anthony Volpe that resulted in an error and two runners on with nobody out. This was immediately followed by a two-run triple by Jordan Westburg to break the game open.
"You've got to secure the ball," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in a matter-of-fact manner. "This is the big leagues. You've got to make the play, and [Torres] didn't make the play."
Torres also held himself accountable for his costly error. "I tried to rush to try and turn a double play and help Rodon in that situation," he said. "But I forgot who was the runner and I missed the ball. In that type of situation, I have to be more sure and try to get one out."
Even after the brutal error helped put the game out of reach, Torres still picked himself up by hitting his first home run of the season in the sixth inning. It was his first long ball since September 7, 2023.
"I didn't think that was going to be the way I hit my first homer of the year, especially after that error," Torres said. "I've been working in the cage, trying to get better results and fix those little things."
The season has been a struggle for Torres, to say the least, as he had a 63 wRC+ entering Thursday's game. Hopefully, he can get going offensively after getting that first home run out of the way; it is especially important for Torres to have a strong season as he will be an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.
The Yankees will have another shot against the Orioles in June, when they host them for a three-game set from June 18-20. But for now, the Bronx Bombers need to live up to their name as they prepare to play the Detroit Tigers over the weekend; Marcus Stroman will throw the first pitch in the Bronx on Friday at 7:05 PM Eastern.