Gleyber Torres Sends Heartfelt Farewell to Yankees, Fanbase
On December 27, Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced that former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres was signing with the Detroit Tigers.
Soon after that, USA Today's Bob Nightengale confirmed the signing and added that Torres' deal was for one year and $15 million.
While Torres' seven-season tenure with the Yankees was a rollercoaster ride for both him and New York's fanbase, the bottom line is that the 28-year-old created many lasting memories while wearing the pinstripes.
And Torres expressed his feelings towards the Yankees and its fanbase with a heartfelt social media post in the aftermath of his Tigers signing.
The post wrote, "Wow where to start or how to start ...
"Thank you. The Yankees were my family since 2016. A simple boy from Venezuela with great aspirations to play in the most epic city in the world, the Yankees gave me all the love and support I needed to achieve my childhood dream. Wearing pinstripes was an honor for me and my family.
"To the entire organization, coaches and all of the game day staff, thank you. You taught me so much on and off the field, even the little things, and I will always have them in my heart.
"Yankee Fans, thank you for the everything. Thank you for the unconditional support, you were always there to motivate me when I had good times and, not so good times.
"My teammates, I love you all. Thank you for the great experiences and trust, allowing me to compete with you for the same purpose since day 1. You will always be with me.
"Thank you New York Yankees," the post concluded.
The video Torres posted along with this caption conveys many memorable moments during his time spent in the Bronx.
Hopefully Torres will be received warmly by fans every time he returns to Yankees Stadium for the rest of his career.