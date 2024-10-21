'Good Chance' Yankees' Pitching Staff Gets Major Boost in World Series
The New York Yankees have their opponent, the Los Angeles Dodgers, set for the World Series, which will begin on Friday, October 25.
The Dodgers won an MLB-best 98 games in the regular season and are a very tough matchup for the Yankees who are trying to end their 15-year title drought.
The good news is that the Yankees will likely be getting a key piece of their pitching staff back for the Fall Classic.
As manager Aaron Boone told reporters via zoom on Monday, there's a "good chance" that left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes will be on the World Series roster.
According to the Yankees skipper, Cortes is scheduled to throw another live BP on Tuesday. If all goes well on that front, Boone says there's a "decent chance" the southpaw will be able to return.
The Yankees already have their playoff rotation set in ace Gerrit Cole, lefty Carlos Rodon, righty Clarke Schmidt and rookie Luis Gil. But the presence of Cortes is significant given the boost he can provide to the bullpen as a long reliever.
The return of Cortes should also assist a taxed Yankee 'pen that saw its relievers be ridden hard to take care of the Royals in four games in the ALDS and then the Guardians in five in the ALCS.
Cortes, who was an All-Star in 2022, had a solid season posting a 3.77 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and 162 strikeouts across 174.1 innings (31 appearances, 30 starts). The 29-year-old was red-hot to finish out the campaign, notching a 1.58 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in his final 40 innings, which saw him start six games and make one relief appearance.
However, Cortes went down with a flexor tendon strain in his throwing elbow in late September, which knocked him out for the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Cortes began his throwing program earlier in the month, and has made enough progress to this point to put himself as a realistic candidate to crack the World Series roster.