Hot Yankees Prospect Relishes Return to MLB Futures Game
ARLINGTON, Texas — One day, Spencer Jones hope to call the home clubhouse at Yankee Stadium is every day locker room.
For now, the home locker room at Globe Life Field would have to do, as the New York Yankees’ prospect participated in the MLB Futures Game for the second straight year on Saturday.
It’s not often that a prospect gets a chance to play in the game a second time. In fact, four out of every five prospects that have played in the game in its 25-year history reach the Major Leagues one day.
The odds are good that Jones will get there. For now, he was happy to get another chance to play in this game.
“It’s cool to be held in regard as someone who can come to this game twice.” Jones said. “The first time around (in Seattle in 2023) I really didn’t know what to expect. I had buddies who had done it and they told me, ‘Oh, it’s quick.’ But you’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity.”
Jones, the Yankees’ No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 74 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline started in right field for the AL Futures on Saturday, who lost to the NL Futures, 6-1.
Jones scored the AL’s only run, as he worked a walk in the fourth inning, stole second and came home on an RBI single by Cleveland prospect Jaison Chourio.
The young star said he took a slightly different approach this time around, knowing that he wouldn’t have much time before he headed back to Somerset.
“I wanted to talk to as many players as possible, try to make as many connections as possible,” Jones said.
The left-handed hitting California native was at with High-A Hudson Valley when he received to the call to play in last year’s Futures Game. This time, he was with Double-A Somerset, as he earned that promotion late last year.
The Yankees took Jones in the first round in 2022 out of Vanderbilt and the 23-year-old continues to show promise at the plate. This season with the Patriots he is slashing .237/.317/.403/.720 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI.
While his slash numbers are down from a year ago, there’s a good chance he’ll pass his single-season high for home runs (16) and RBI (66) as a minor-leaguer.
As for the Majors, the path isn’t clear for Jones just yet. The Yankees are hopeful their top outfielder prospect, Jasson Domínguez, is ready to return soon. There are also trade rumors swirling, including one that the Chicago White Sox won’t trade pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Yankees unless they get Jones in return.
For now, he says he’s just keeping his head down and working.
“It’s one of those things you can’t control,” Jones said. “So I’m just focusing on doing my job. Those things are outside of my hands.”