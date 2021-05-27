How Long Will Estevan Florial Stay With the Yankees?

NEW YORK — The Yankees promoted one of their top prospects on Thursday, calling up outfielder Estevan Florial before a doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

Florial's name has come up recently as a possible option in the Yankees' outfield after Aaron Hicks went down with his season-ending wrist injury. Now that he's back with the big-league club, the question is how long will Florial stick around?

Asked prior to Game 1 of the doubleheader about why Florial was called up on Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned the need for a position player.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton wasn't quite ready to return from the injured list Thursday and with Luke Voit headed to the IL with an oblique strain, New York's bench was looking thin.

That in mind, there's a good chance Florial could be sent back down following the doubleheader. If Stanton does return on Friday in Detroit—which has been the expectation for these last few days—then another corresponding move would need to be made in order to keep Florial around on the active roster.

Boone didn't rule out a longer stay than the one day, but said Florial's immediate future will be decided once New York gets through these next two games.

"We'll see," Boone said. "Right now with what we've been through the last couple of weeks, and certainly here the last couple days, you never know the twists and turns, but we'll just have to see. Let's get through today first."

Florial wasn't concerning himself with how long he'll stay in a Yankees uniform either. The organization's No. 10 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, said he's eager to help his team and do whatever the coaching staff needs him to do while he's in pinstripes.

"Just stay ready. It doesn't matter when they give me the opportunity, take advantage of it and do the best I can, help the team," Florial said Thursday. "I think that's the most important thing. It's not just about myself, it's just about the team overall."

Florial, 23, made his big-league debut last summer, appearing in one game at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 28. Injuries and last year's pandemic-shortened campaign have kept Florial from developing with consistent playing time over the last few seasons.

The prospect has been able to showcase what he's capable of in the minor leagues this season, though. He clobbered four home runs over nine games in Double-A Somerset before a promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

With his first MLB hit already out of the way, and some early success this season in the farm system under his belt, Boone is excited to watch Florial make the most of his latest opportunity.

"I think the biggest thing for him is gaining that experience," Boone said. "Allowing him to learn from successes and failures and make the necessary adjustments to be a major league player and major league hitter."

