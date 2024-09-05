How New York Yankees Plan to Utilize Veteran Upon Return
With the regular season winding down, the New York Yankees are getting healthier at the right time with the postseason on the horizon.
And one veteran that is close to returning is utility man Jon Berti, who has been out since May 25 due to a left calf strain. Berti suffered a setback around the All-Star break in July, which further delayed his comeback.
He saw his rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on September 3 where he continues to play in minor league games.
As manager Aaron Boone told reporters, Berti will likely be used in a versatile role upon his return, which could come soon.
With Jazz Chisholm Jr. now manning the third base position, Berti should see time in the outfield, specifically in left field, where he played in his latest rehab game on Wednesday night. He also has experience at shortstop, second base, center field and right field in his career.
Berti, who was slashing .273/.322/.327 with a home run and six RBI in 55 at-bats at the time of the injury, was moved to the 60-day IL on June 12.
Once he is activated, Berti should replace speedy outfielder Duke Ellis, who was brought up by the Yankees as a pinch-runner when rosters expanded on Sept. 1. When healthy, Berti has impressive speed of his own and is a skilled base-stealer.
Berti has seen action in 16 games at third base for the Yankees this season. His versatility will come in handy now that there is no clear position for him to receive playing time.
The Yankees acquired Berti at the end of March as a part of a three-team trade. The Yankees sent catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Rays, while John Cruz and Rays' prospect Shane Sasaki went to the Marlins.
Berti led the league in stolen bases with 41 while with the Miami Marlins in 2022. Last season, he slashed .294/.344/.405 with seven home runs and 33 RBI. It remains to be seen if he will be included on the Yankees' postseason roster.