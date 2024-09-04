Injury Updates on Yankees' Gerrit Cole, Austin Wells Revealed
While the New York Yankees secured an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday, two scary moments in the contest could have spelled disaster for New York.
One was when Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had to be removed from his start before the top of the seventh inning after clutching his right calf while warming up.
Another came when rookie catcher Austin Wells was struck by a pitch in his right hand/wrist area in the top of the sixth inning. While Wells remained in the game, there was still concern that he could have suffered a broken bone and was trying to tough it out.
However, Yankees fans can now rest easy, as positive updates on both Cole and Wells have been provided on Tuesday.
Cole told the media on Tuesday that the calf is a non-issue, and that he's already back to full health.
The New York Post's Greg Joyce wrote on X, "Gerrit Cole said his calf is a non-issue today. Joked about needing to eat more bananas next time instead of the applesauce he had yesterday. But crisis avoided."
Unlike Cole, bananas won't help heal Austin Wells' hand — but some ice and rest should suffice.
SNY wrote on Tuesday that, "[Yankees manager Aaron] Boone said that Wells had X-rays were negative, but he is sore and that he may need a few days off but that has yet to be determined."
Wells wasn't in the Yankees lineup Tuesday. But he likely would not have been anyway, with a left-handed pitcher on the mound for Texas.
Righty Nathan Eovaldi is slated to start for the Rangers on Wednesday. But if Wells' hand is still feeling sore then he'll likely sit out that game as well, which will afford him three days of rest given the Yankees' off-day on Thursday.
So while injury concerns in September is never a good thing, Yankees fans can breathe a sigh of relief for both Cole and Wells.