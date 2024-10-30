Insider Calls Yankees Top Free Agency Fit For Elite Closer
New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver's 1.93 ERA, 4 saves, and 15 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched during the 2024 postseason (including recording four crucial outs during Tuesday's World Series win) most likely cements Weaver's role as the Yankees' closer entering the 2025 MLB season.
But that doesn't mean the Yankees won't try to add other elite arms to the back end of their bullpen this offseason.
And an October 21 article from MLB.com senior insider Mark Feinsand listed elite Philadelphia Phillies reliever Carlos Estévez as a potential fit for New York.
"Estévez had a 2.45 ERA and 26 saves between the Angels and the Phillies in 2024, posting a sub-1.000 WHIP over 55 innings. He’s shown the ability to close or work as a setup man, but he should be one of the more coveted closers on the market this offseason," Feinsand wrote before listing the Yankees as one of three top potential fits for the 31-year-old hurler.
Estévez served as the anchor of the Phillies' bullpen down the stretch this season. While he didn't record any saves in the 2024 postseason, he did post a 3.38 ERA and recorded 4 strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched.
As Feinsand noted, one of the most compelling aspects of Estévez — who Spotrac projects to receive a five-year, $70 million contract this offseason — is that he has experience both as a closer and a set-up man.
This is why the Yankees signing him this offseason would add a ton of stability to their relief corps. He could either handle the 8th inning and keep Weaver from being overused or lock down the 9th inning while allowing Weaver to be a flexible, high-leverage reliever option late in games.
Either way, Estévez would look good in pinstripes next season.