Insider Pours Cold Water on Potential Yankees, Ha-Seong Kim Connection
In a January 16 article, MLB on FOX writer Deesha Thosar called the New York Yankees the "best fit" for former San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim.
"The Bronx Bombers need more guys who can get on base and create runs, and that's where Kim can come in and put his savvy baserunning to use," Thosar wrote.
"Kim's high baseball IQ and defensive versatility and prowess would be a breath of fresh air for a Yankees team that ranked 30th in FanGraphs' baserunning metrics in 2024 and routinely suffered from defensive miscues, poor fundamentals, and mental lapses in the infield (see: the World Series)," she continued.
"The Yankees don't need more flashy free-agent signings now; they need a dynamic jack-of-all-trades Gold Glover like Kim who can quietly transform their offensive production."
While the Yankees' interest in Kim would seem to make sense, FanSided's Robert Murray made it clear that this doesn't seem to be a direction New York is taking during his January 22 appearance on The Baseball Insiders.
"I have not heard much here. I do think the Yankees make sense here for sure," Murray said. "I thought they've made sense for a good part of the offseason because they've been looking for another infielder, and he can play all over the place.
"That being said, have I heard the Yankees connected to him? No," Murray continued. "That does not mean that they're not in, I want to make that clear. That's just not something that has come across my desk... I checked, I sent texts, but I never heard anything back there. So I don't know what to make of that, but I think he makes sense for the Yankees."
Therefore, it sounds like Kim to the Yankees isn't in the cards currently.