Insider Reveals Reason Why Roki Sasaki Might Have Denied Yankees
There seemed to be some clear optimism within the New York Yankees' organization over the past few weeks as it pertained to their chances of signing 23-year-old Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki.
When asked if he thinks the Yankees (who had long been considered longshots in the Sasaki sweepstakes) have a shot at signing him, MLB.com insider Bryan Hoch said, "They think they do," during a January 7 appearance on SNY's Baseball Night in New York show.
Of course, it has since been reported that the Yankees are out on Sasaki. The general sentiment behind this is that Sasaki always preferred being on the West Coast; which is why the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are seen as the favorites to sign him.
But ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney alluded to another potential reason why Sasaki spurned the Yankees in a January 14 X post.
"In Roki Sasaki's past meetings with teams, he has come across as a very quiet, very serious person. This is being interpreted by some teams as a sign that he might prefer to be in a place where he isn't the center of attention -- in a smaller market, or among more established stars," Olney wrote.
When one fan responded with, "And yet he's meeting with the Dodgers... 🤣🤣 it's all about $$," Olney responded by saying, "If it was about the money, he would've and could've waited for free agency."
This isn't the first time it has been reported that market size might have been a factor in Sasaki's decision. But it's interesting to hear that his personality might have been a factor, as well.
If Sasaki wanted a destination where he'd stay out of the spotlight, New York was never going to be a good fit for him.