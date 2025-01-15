Inside The Pinstripes

Insider Reveals Reason Why Roki Sasaki Might Have Denied Yankees

The New York Yankees were never going to be good fit for Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki if this MLB insider's interpretation is true.

Grant Young

Mar 20, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (14) celebrates with teammates after the first inning against Mexico at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
There seemed to be some clear optimism within the New York Yankees' organization over the past few weeks as it pertained to their chances of signing 23-year-old Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki.

When asked if he thinks the Yankees (who had long been considered longshots in the Sasaki sweepstakes) have a shot at signing him, MLB.com insider Bryan Hoch said, "They think they do," during a January 7 appearance on SNY's Baseball Night in New York show.

Of course, it has since been reported that the Yankees are out on Sasaki. The general sentiment behind this is that Sasaki always preferred being on the West Coast; which is why the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are seen as the favorites to sign him.

But ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney alluded to another potential reason why Sasaki spurned the Yankees in a January 14 X post.

"In Roki Sasaki's past meetings with teams, he has come across as a very quiet, very serious person. This is being interpreted by some teams as a sign that he might prefer to be in a place where he isn't the center of attention -- in a smaller market, or among more established stars," Olney wrote.

When one fan responded with, "And yet he's meeting with the Dodgers... 🤣🤣 it's all about $$," Olney responded by saying, "If it was about the money, he would've and could've waited for free agency."

This isn't the first time it has been reported that market size might have been a factor in Sasaki's decision. But it's interesting to hear that his personality might have been a factor, as well.

If Sasaki wanted a destination where he'd stay out of the spotlight, New York was never going to be a good fit for him.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, and Women’s Basketball for On SI. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee. You can follow him on X: @GrvntYoung

