Insider Reveals Status of Juan Soto Extension Talks With New York Yankees

MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed the status of Juan Soto's extension talks with the Yankees.

Jun 25, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on a solo home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK - More details have been revealed for the first time since managing partner Hal Steinbrenner told Jack Curry of The YES Network that the New York Yankees planned on approaching Juan Soto about a contract extension in the regular season last month.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Soto made it clear that he intends to hit the free agent market after the 2024 season is over.

"If anyone thinks he’s signing in-season, they can forget it (The Yankees said they were going to try in-season but behind the scenes they seem to understand it isn’t happening)," Heyman wrote on Tuesday ahead of the Yankees' first game against the New York Mets at Citi Field in the Subway Series.

When Heyman told Soto that the Mets could go after him in the offseason, Soto had a short, but concise response.

“We will see," Soto said. "In the offseason we will figure it out. I’ll let [agent Scott Boras] do his thing. We’re going to see.”

Although Boras said they would welcome any talks about a new deal with Steinbrenner and the Yankees, the super agent typically encourages his clients to test the open market. In Soto's case, the 25-year-old is setting himself up to receive a generational type mega-deal.

Soto, and teammate Aaron Judge, are the two front-runners to win the AL MVP Award next to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Should Soto continue his impressive play, the Yankees and Mets could find themselves in a bidding war over the young phenom.

That said, Soto has made it clear that he is loving his time in the Bronx. Could this one-year experience be enough to perusade him to stay in the long-term? Time will tell, but it sounds like he will be hitting the free agent market after the year regardless.

