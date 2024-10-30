Insider Reveals Where Yankees Stand on Future of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees find themselves down 3-1 in the 2024 World Series with Game 5 set to begin on Wednesday night.
The Yankees are looking to become the first team in baseball history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the World Series, and only the second club to do so in postseason history.
But even if they're unable to pull off a near impossible comeback, it doesn't sound like they're going to make any drastic leadership changes in the offseason.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the expectation is that the Yankees will at least exercise manager Aaron Boone's club option for the 2025 season.
This news isn't the most shocking development, as Boone has led the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009.
The Yankees have also made the postseason in six out of Boone's seven seasons as skipper of the club. The lone campaign in which they did not play baseball in October came last year when the Bronx Bombers went 82-80 and finished in fourth place in the AL East. New York went 94-68 this season, ultimately winning the division and securing the No. 1 seed in the AL.
New York holds a record of 603-429 with Boone at the helm, but only have one pennant and zero championships during this span.
Should the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminate the Yankees and capture the World Series title, it appears that Boone has shown enough to continue as the manager of the team next season.
As far as whether Boone will receive a contract extension remains to be seen. The manager told reporters on Tuesday that he has yet to have discussions with the Yankees on that front.