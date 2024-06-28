Inside The Pinstripes

Insider Snubs These 2 Yankees' Stars in All-Star Roster Prediction

These two New York Yankees' stars were snubbed by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal in his All-Star roster prediction.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 23, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) stands on second base after hitting an RBI double in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Yankees have had their fair share of struggles as of late, but they still have a significant amount of talent on their roster.

AL MVP favorites Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are givens to make the All-Star team next month, but a few of their star teammates may be getting the snub, according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Second-year shortstop Anthony Volpe, who posted a 20-20 season and won a Gold Glove Award as a rookie in 2023, has taken the next step. The 23-year-old has become a mainstay in the leadoff spot, and is slashing .266/.323/.401 with a .724 OPS in 82 games. However, his home run numbers are way down, he has hit just six of them after crushing 21 last year, and he needs to walk more at the top of the lineup. He also is in the midst of a slump, as is the rest of the Yankees' lineup with the exception of Judge.

Volpe had an uphill battle to make the AL All-Star team considering Gunnar Henderson of the AL East rival Baltimore Orioles and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals both play shortstop and are MVP caliber players. Veterans Corey Seager and Carlos Correa are also having strong campaigns as well. So, Rosenthal mentioned Volpe as a notable omission.

As for Stroman, he is quietly putting together a more than solid first season with the Yankees, producing a 7-3 record, 3.15 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 16 starts (91.1 innings). But that sums up Stroman's career, he has always been underrated and consistently good. He was a major addition for the Yankees, but Rosenthal believes he will be left off the AL roster next month.

The Yankees have lost nine of their last 11 games and are now tied with the Orioles in the AL East. They're 52-31, but have a number of injuries, holes and are struggling immensely. Judge and Soto are sure-things for the All-Star team, but Volpe and Stroman could be left off.

