Is New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone on 2025 Hot Seat?
Summer's winding down but the heat's not off New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone quite yet.
The pinstriped skipper was included on Sports Illustrated's list of managers who could face a hot seat come the first pitch of the 2025 season. Boone has overseen a push back to the top of the AL East but list curator Patrick Andres believes that'll mean nothing unless the Bronx Bombers get within at least striking distance of their 28th World Series title.
"The New York Yankees are on pace to win 94 games this year after their 2023 slog, but it's clear Boone needs to at least flirt with the team's first pennant in 15 years this October," Andres wrote. "With the New York Mets threatening to excite this fall (and spend this winter), optics will be heavily weighed in the Bronx."
Joining Boone on the list of the potentially damned were David Bell (Cincinnati), Bud Black (Colorado), Oliver Marmol (St. Louis), and Boone's fellow AL East competitor John Schneider (Toronto).
Boone is the second-longest tenured manager in the American League behind only Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay. His rollercoaster tenure has gotten the Yankees as far as the sixth game of the American League Championship Series but that hardly satisfies the lofty expectations routinely placed upon pinstriped groups.
Boone is currently working through the third-and-final year of a contract inked with the Yankees at the end of the 2021 season, but has a club option for the next campaign. The Yankees (88-63) enter Wednesday night action with the best record in the AL and can become the second MLB team to clinch a playoff spot on Wednesday night with a win in Seattle (9:40 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video).