Juan Soto Sets The Record Straight on Yankees' Alleged Mistreatment of Family
Every New York Yankees fan in the world surely knows by now that 26-year-old slugger Juan Soto turned down a 16-year, $760 million contract offer from the Yankees in favor of a 15-year, $765 million offer from the New York Mets.
In the days following Soto's decision, Yankees fans were clamoring to find out why Soto decided to solidify his future with New York's other team rather than return to the Bronx.
And the New York Post's Jon Heyman poured gas on this speculation with a story he told during a December 9 TV appearance on MLB Network.
"One little issue — and I asked Juan Soto about this after they lost the World Series, I took him aside and asked him — [there was] one little issue with the Yankees where a security guy booted either his mother or his father out of some area, and there were some negative feelings at that moment," Heyman said, per a viral X video from user @JLasagna43.
"Now this I think is back in April or May," Heyman continued. "And the same guy did it to his driver and chef, and the chef and driver had to wait out in the rain. And, I mean, Soto is a family guy, he was not too happy at the time."
Ever since Heyman said this, there has been discussion among Yankees fans about whether this alleged mistreatment might have influenced Soto's decision.
But Soto only needed three words to shut this down during a December 20 interview with the "Grandes en los Deportes" podcast.
"That's a lie," Soto said when asked about these family mistreatment allegations, per an X post from Talkin' Yanks that has been verified by multiple other sources.
The X post also adds, "[Soto] says they are a 1A organization and his experiences with the team were great".
Props to Soto for putting an end to these rumors.
While Yankees fans have a right to be upset about Soto's free agency decision, they have got to appreciate the respect he has shown his former franchise and its fanbase ever since.