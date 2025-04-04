Key Takeaways for Yankees Following Frustrating Series Against Diamondbacks
Despite a good end to the series to avoid being swept, the New York Yankees were unable to win their matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It was a bit of a frustrating few games for the Yankees, who certainly could have won this series at home. However, blowing a lead in the first game of the set is never ideal, and they ran into a very good pitcher in game two.
New York was able to finish off strong in the finale, but it was too little too late overall.
While the Yankees will be getting set for a weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, here are four key takeaways from their first series loss of the season.
New Baby Bomber
Even though there were some negatives, one of the positives of the series was the continued rise of Anthony Volpe.
The talented shortstop was able to hit two more home runs against the Diamondbacks, giving him four already this year.
He has shown the ability to hit the ball out of the park, and his skill at being able to hit the ball with power to right field plays nicely in Yankee Stadium.
Volpe is just entering his third campaign, and with the power he is showing early on, it could end up being a breakout year.
Bullpen Issues
One of the main reasons why the Yankees lost the series ultimately came down to the bullpen not being able to hold a lead in the first game.
The formula coming into the year at the end of the game seemed pretty simple for the Yankees with a close lead late. In the eighth inning, it would be Luke Weaver, followed by Devin Williams in the ninth.
However, with Williams on paternity leave, the eighth inning was a disaster and the team never rebounded.
This is going to be something worth monitoring on days when Williams or Weaver might not be available. Furthermore, the team clearly recognized the weakness with the recent addition of Adam Ottavino.
Rotation Review
While the rotation was by no means bad against the Diamondbacks, they also didn’t receive a great performance from any of their pitchers.
In game one, Will Warren pitched five innings and allowed two runs. Carlos Rodon took the ball in game two and was arguably the worst starter of the series for New York, allowing four runs in six innings pitched.
Furthermore, Carlos Carrasco took the ball in the finale and, with a big lead, was able to go 5.1 innings and allowed three runs.
Overall, there were fine performances across the board, but none of them went deep into games, which could put pressure on the bullpen over time.
Judge Continues Early MVP Push
While the Yankees offense overall is humming, so is the reigning American League MVP. To start the campaign, Aaron Judge is red-hot and looks to be poised for a monster year.
So far, the slugger has totaled five home runs and 15 RBI in one of his best starts to any season of his career.
Considering the slow start that he got off to last year and where he ended up, the two-time MVP is on pace for his best campaign yet early on.