Key Takeaways for Yankees in Disappointing Series Loss To Detroit Tigers
The New York Yankees wrapped up their series against the Detroit Tigers and were luckily able to avoid being swept.
It was a disappointing set for the Yankees against the Tigers.
In a matchup of two playoff hopefuls in the American League, Detroit got the best of New York in this one.
The Tigers went on to win the first two games of the series, but the Yankees were able to put together a solid overall performance in the finale to avoid a sweep.
Here are four key takeaways from the series loss to the Tigers.
Rotation Woes Continue
In the first two games of the series, the Yankees did not get what they needed from their starting pitching.
With Carlos Rodon on the mound to begin the set, New York didn’t get the type of start they needed from the southpaw. Even though he pitched six innings and totaled eight strikeouts, he allowed five runs to an offense that hasn’t been great.
Furthermore, in Game 2 of the series, Carlos Carrasco wasn’t much better.
He allowed four runs in 4.1 innings pitched, and his spot in the rotation could quickly become in jeopardy.
Offense Cooled Down
Coming this matchup, the offense of the Yankees was red-hot.
However, likely due to the Tigers having some good pitching and a bit of a regression to the mean after the strong start, the offense for New York struggled.
In the series, they totaled just six runs and were shutout by Tarik Skubal and the bullpen of Detroit in the second game of the set.
Luckily, the offense came alive a bit in the finale with four runs, but this was a poor performance by the lineup overall.
Max Fried Shines
In a game that the Yankees really needed to have, their new ace stepped up and gave them a great performance.
Max Fried went seven innings in the win, striking out 11 batters and allowing just five hits. The strikeout numbers were off the charts for the southpaw, who hasn’t been known for that in his career.
With uncertainty in the rest of the starting rotation, Fried hasn’t been afraid of the pressure in New York after needing to become the ace following Gerrit Cole's season-ending injury.
Good As Gold
While the offense overall might have struggled a bit, Paul Goldschmidt was excellent for the Yankees against the Tigers.
Overall, the former NL MVP went 7-for-13 at the plate and was the top producer.
Unfortunately, he didn’t record any RBI for his efforts, but that type of production from the first base position will be key for the Yankees in the big picture.
As the lineup starts to take shape long term, Goldschmidt staying at the top of the lineup with his ability to get on base makes a lot of sense.