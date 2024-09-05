Inside The Pinstripes

Legendary Yankees' Announcer to Return to Broadcast Booth in Postseason

The New York Yankees will have a familiar voice back in the broadcasting booth this postseason.

Apr 20, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Longtime Yankee announcer John Sterling is honored during a pregame ceremony in recognition of his retirement before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
A familiar face will return to the New York Yankees' broadcast booth once the postseason begins.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that legendary radio voice John Sterling will call Yankees postseason games this October for WFAN after retiring back in April.

The 86-year-old who called games for the Bronx Bombers for over 36 years announced his retirement on April 15 effective immediately citing that he was tired of traveling. The Yankees honored Sterling before their game against the Tampa Rays on April 20.

Sterling will not only call home games this postseason but will also call road games for the Yankees as well. He will be reunited with his long-time broadcasting partner Suzyn Waldman. Sterling will return to retirement after the postseason.

Sterling has been a legend in the broadcasting booth in his 64-year career. He has called nearly 5,500 games for the Yankees including announcing 5,060 consecutive games from 1989 to 2019. He has called seven of the team's World Series appearances and 211 postseason games overall.

Since his abrupt retirement five months ago, WFAN has used a rotating cast of play-by-play broadcasters alongside Waldman as they're expected to name a permanent play-by-play announcer after the Yankees season comes to an end.

For now, Yankees fans should be very excited for the return of Sterling's voice in the broadcasting booth this October with the hopes the team can return to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

New York is currently half a game out of first place in the American League East behind the Baltimore Orioles with 22 games left to go in the regular season.

