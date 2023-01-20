Angels Among Several Teams Interested in Signing Gary Sánchez

Gary Sánchez hit .205 with 16 home runs in a Twins uniform in 2022, his first season away from the Yankees.

This time last year, Gary Sánchez was gearing up for his eighth season with the Yankees, a former top prospect looking to revitalize his career in pinstripes.

Now, Sánchez is a free agent, looking to sign a new deal with what will be his third MLB team.

MLB insider Héctor Gómez reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Angels are "showing a lot of interest" in the former Yankees backstop. The Angels were also listed by MLB Network's Jon Morosi—along with the San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals—as a team that is still in the market for a catcher.

Sánchez was traded from the Yankees to the Twins last spring, a five-player deal that sent shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Bronx.

The backstop had his moments with Minnesota, but continued to struggle offensively, slashing .205/.282/.377 with 16 home runs and a career-high 136 strikeouts in 128 games played.

Sánchez will provide his next team with a high-upside power bat, a catcher that's been an All-Star two times in his eight-year career. There's a chance that Sánchez can excel in a No. 2 catcher role, mixing in some time at designated hitter during his age-30 season in 2023.

The Red Sox profile as a solid fit for Sánchez as well, a team that has only two backstops (Connor Wong and Reese McGuire) on their 40-man roster. Boston traded away veteran catcher Christian Vázquez at last year's trade deadline. Vázquez ended up signing with the Twins this offseason, giving Minnesota a replacement for Sánchez.

