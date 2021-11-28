Report: Angels to Hire Phil Nevin as Third Base Coach

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Report: Angels Plan to Hire Phil Nevin as Third Base Coach

    Nevin worked as the third base coach for the New York Yankees since 2018
    The Los Angeles Angels plan to hire Phil Nevin as their new third base coach, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

    Nevin worked as the Yankees third base coach for four seasons, beginning in 2018. 

    New York elected to part ways with the veteran coach this offseason, choosing not to renew his contract for the 2022 season. The Yankees are also moving on from hitting coaches Marcus Thames and P.J. Pilittere along with first base coach Reggie Willits. 

    It wasn't a complete overhaul of the staff, though. Manager Aaron Boone agreed to a three-year deal to stick around in the Bronx.

    Nevin isn't the first ex-Yankee to pack his bags for the West Coast this offseason either.

    Infielder Tyler Wade was traded from the Yankees to the Angels just a few days ago. Shortstop Andrew Velazquez is also headed to Anaheim after the Angels claimed him on waivers.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    READ: Did the Yankees Make a Mistake Trading Tyler Wade?

    Meanwhile, the Yankees hired ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas to replace Nevin. Rojas will also serve as the Yankees' outfield coach in 2022 and beyond. 

    READ: Why Luis Rojas Is Poised to Shine in New Role on Yankees' Coaching Staff

    New York has yet to hire a hitting coach or first base coach.

