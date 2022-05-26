Skip to main content

Yankees Sign Matt Carpenter to Major League Deal

Carpenter will join the Yankees in Tampa during their weekend series against the Rays.

The New York Yankees have made a rather surprising move to bring in an aging former three-time All-Star infielder, who has endured a few poor campaigns in a row.

On Thursday, the team announced they’ve signed Matt Carpenter to a major league contract.

Carpenter, 36, was playing with the Texas Rangers’ Triple A affiliate on a minor league deal this season. But in 80 at-bats, Carpenter slashed .275/.379/.613 with a .992 OPS, six home runs and 19 RBIs, which led to his recent request to be released to pursue external big-league opportunities.

Carpenter has been red-hot at the plate in the minors after setting out to fix his swing and revive his career, as ex-National League Central division opponent Joey Votto was able to do. According to The Athletic, Carpenter pursued Votto’s advice during the offseason, which has seemingly paid off.

The Yankees are hoping that Carpenter can re-capture some form of the player he was with the St. Louis Cardinals, as one of the league’s best hitters from 2013 through 2018.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York lost outfielder Giancarlo Stanton to the I.L. on May 25 due to ankle inflammation, DJ LeMahieu has been out of the starting lineup with a wrist injury and Josh Donaldson remains on the COVID-19 injured list.

Carpenter’s versatility (he can play first base, second base and third base), track record and resurgence were enough for general manager Brian Cashman to take a chance on him, adding another left-handed bat on the major league bench.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Matt CarpenterNew York Yankees

New York Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton takes batting practice
News

Yankees Already Have 'Good News' Regarding Giancarlo Stanton's Injury

By Max Goodman9 hours ago
New York Yankees SP JP Sears makes first MLB start
News

Yankees' JP Sears Earns Win in First MLB Start

By Max Goodman18 hours ago
New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hitting against Toronto Blue Jays
News

Yankees Place Giancarlo Stanton (Calf Strain) on Injured List

By Max Goodman21 hours ago
New York Yankees RP Jonathan Loaisiga leaning on pitcher's mound
News

Another Key Yankees Reliever Is Headed to Injured List; What it Means

By Max Goodman23 hours ago
New York Yankees RP Chad Green walks off field
News

Yankees' Chad Green Opens Up About Tommy John Surgery

By Max GoodmanMay 25, 2022
New York Yankees C Jose Trevino celebrates walk-off hit
News

Yankees' Jose Trevino Honors Late Father With Emotional Walk-Off

By Max GoodmanMay 25, 2022
Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson talks to New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson
News

Tim Anderson Told Josh Donaldson to Stop Calling Him ‘Jackie’ in 2019

By Gary PhillipsMay 25, 2022
New York Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton hits home run
News

Giancarlo Stanton Exits Game With Calf Tightness

By Max GoodmanMay 24, 2022