Michael Kay Rips Into Yankees Fans Who Chanted Vulgar Juan Soto Chant
This start for the New York Yankees was about as good as anyone could have imagined.
After being decimated by injuries in spring training, the thought was they would struggle out of the gate without their superstar ace, slugging power hitter, multiple bullpen options and two other projected starting pitchers.
However, entering play on Sunday, the Yankees boasted a 6-2 record and the best run differential in Major League Baseball, signaling that this is still a roster that can compete at the highest levels no matter who is on the shelf.
This early stretch is even more impressive when considering Juan Soto is no longer on the team.
After a great first season in the Bronx, the phenom decided to go across town and sign a record-breaking contract with the New York Mets.
As expected, that wasn't a popular decision amongst the Yankees fan base.
But in a strange display, there was a vulgar chant that took place in the stands when New York faced the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, with the YES Network broadcast picking up "(expletive) Juan Soto" chants ringing out in the bottom of the eighth inning.
To make matters even more odd, the Yankees were winning 9-7 and eventually won the game.
The antics by the fans prompted Michael Kay, the play-by-play announcer for the team on YES, to rip into what took place during his radio show.
"We hear this silly banter back and forth about big brother, little brother. You know what that was yesterday, everybody. Why are you chanting about Juan Soto? Your team is winning. And that's what you're coming up with? You kind of should be a little bit embarrassed," Kay said. "Shame on all of you. Really, shame on all of you. It's such an awful tiny look ... You are still big brother. The Mets haven't won anything. They won a bidding war for Juan Soto. They haven't won a championship since 1986. It's been 39 years since they won a title, and you're chanting bleep Juan Soto? I don't get it."
Kay is absolutely right.
This was a ridiculous move by a fan base that prides themselves on being better than everyone else, especially the Mets, who constantly get chastised for the things that take place at their stadium.
Soto left and nothing is going to change that fact.
The Yankees are also still a very good baseball team without the star on their roster.
Whether these types of chants will continue during the year or if this was a one-time thing will be seen, but it's clear that Kay wasn't a fan of what took place and let it be known with a strong statement.