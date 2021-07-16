MLB Insider Lists Familiar Face As Potential Trade Fit For Yankees

NEW YORK — In 2017, the Yankees were one game away from a bid to the World Series, needing to defeat the sign-stealing Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Sure, the scandal that was later unearthed casts a shadow on that series (and that entire season as a whole) for Houston, but it was also the right-hander on the mound for the Astros in that game that kept the Yankees' bats at bay.

That was Charlie Morton, a hurler that's had a resurgence later on in his career for the teams that have consistently blocked the Bombers from reaching their goals in October.

Morton twirled five scoreless frames against the Yankees on that night in 2017, part of a shutout victory to send New York home. It wasn't only that October where the veteran was a top starter, though.

The right-hander nearly won a Cy Young Award in 2019 with New York's division rival in Tampa Bay—winning a career-high 16 games for the Rays—while making the All-Star Game the previous campaign in Houston's rotation.

You're probably thinking why any of this matters. Besides, Morton plays for the Braves this year, so the only time he'd be able to sink the Yankees' championship hopes is during a scheduled interleague series next month or in the World Series.

Well, MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com presented an idea on Thursday where Morton could actually help the Yankees in pursuit of their 28th championship this season.

Feinsand listed Morton as a "potential fit" for the Yankees as they look to add reinforcements to their rotation ahead of this month's MLB Trade Deadline. With Luis Severino and Corey Kluber still on the sidelines, a pitcher like Morton could slot in toward the top of the staff, a reliable option in big games down the stretch.

Here's what the insider had to say on Morton in an article on Thursday morning:

It would have been a stretch to think the Braves would become sellers just a week ago, but Ronald Acuña Jr.’s season-ending injury could force GM Alex Anthopoulos to change his plans for 2021 if things don’t turn around in the next couple weeks. Morton has been his typically solid self this season, posting a 3.64 ERA in 99 innings over 18 starts. He has held opponents scoreless over seven-plus innings in three of his past five starts, pitching to a 1.91 ERA in 33 innings. Morton is owed about $7 million for the remainder of the season before returning to the free-agent market.

Now, it's worth noting that Atlanta went out and made a buyer-type move by acquiring outfielder Joc Pederson from the Cubs later Thursday evening—a sign that they're not throwing in the towel just yet—but that doesn't mean the Braves are going all in. If the team continues to struggle with their slew of injuries—sitting in third place in the division—perhaps unloading a veteran to a team hungry for pitching depth would be in the cards.

Speaking of going "all in," acquiring a pitcher like Morton would be a big move for general manager Brian Cashman to make when his team is even further away from a postseason bid. With Morton in his age-37 season, this is the epitome of a win-now hypothetical scenario, one that arguably seems unlikely at this point in time.

Should the Yankees be Sellers at the Trade Deadline?

Nonetheless, Feinsand envisions the starting pitcher fitting in well with New York should Morton become available. He also listed the Angels as a possible suitor.

It's worth noting that Morton has ties to Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, a teammate of his in both Houston and in Pittsburgh. Cole put in a good word about his other former Pirates teammate Jameson Taillon, a player the Yankees traded for this offseason. Perhaps the leader of the starting staff in pinstripes will endorse the acquisition of another familiar face.

