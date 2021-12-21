MLB Insider Says Mets Should Sign Brett Gardner

This MLB insider believes that the New York Mets should sign New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner in free agency this offseason to deepen their bench.

After 14 seasons in pinstripes, it's hard to envision Brett Gardner wearing another uniform at the big league level.

A free agent this offseason, however, Gardner could theoretically sign elsewhere.

To one MLB insider, Gardner's tenure with the Yankees may come to an end this winter, but he won't go far. Just right across town.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post listed a handful of free agents that he believes will help the new-look Mets in 2022, a group that includes Yusei Kikuchi, Collin McHugh and another former Yankee, Andrew Miller.

The final name mentioned by Sherman was Gardner, a 38-year-old with some gas left in the tank that can serve as a mentor in any clubhouse and bolster any bench with defense and speed.

Here's Sherman's analysis on why Gardner would be a good fit at Citi Field:

Brett Gardner (one year, $3 million): Everything Eppler knows about Miller goes for Gardner. But would Gardner keep playing if the Yanks are disinterested in bringing him back (the distance from his Westchester home to Citi Field would be near equidistant to Yankee Stadium)? Would he be willing to Curtis Granderson it across town?



The Mets — with Mark Canha, Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo — have a starting outfield. They need a real fourth outfielder, not the misplaced Jeff McNeil or Dom Smith. Even playing at 37 last year, Gardner could still field at a high level (including center field) and run. The last two months of the season his slash line was .261/.351/.441. I sense the Canha/Marte additions, in particular, were Eppler addressing a tough Citi Field scoring environment by adding more contact, speed and on-base percentage. Canha, Marte and especially Eduardo Escobar also are known as positive clubhouse personas. Gardner helps in both areas.

When MLB's lockout comes to an end, the baseball world will finally get a chance to see if New York maintains their passive offseason approach or if Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman start to get active on the free agent market.

There's still a clear role for Gardner in the Bronx, if the Yankees elect to bring him back. In fact, with the departures of Tyler Wade and Clint Frazier this winter, among others, it wouldn't be surprising if Gardner returns on another one-year deal, serving as a fifth outfielder and leader behind the scenes.

Gardner's numbers have decreased over the last few years, but he has proven that he's still as durable as ever and capable of catching fire when getting consistent reps. It'll depend on how the Yankees—and other clubs—act in free agency and on the trade market if Gardner has a team to play for in 2022.

