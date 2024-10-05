MLB Playoffs, Division Series Schedule: When Do Yankees Play?
Keep track of the New York Yankees' first step in the 2024 MLB postseason.
The road to 28 has officially begun and it begins ... and potentially ends at Yankee Stadium.
The New York Yankees are the top seed on the American League portion of the Major League Baseball postseason bracket and they'll face a gauntlet from the Central division: the Yankees face the Kansas City Royals to reignite a long-standing AL rivalry while the Cleveland Guardians are doing battle with the Detroit Tigers.
On the other side of the bracket, the Yankees' counterparts from Queens, the New York Mets, are facing the Philadelphia Phillies while the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres round out the quartet.
Keep track of all the LDS action below ...
(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)
(1) YANKEES vs (5) Kansas City
- Game 1 (@ New York): Saturday, October 5, 6:30 p.m., TBS
- Game 2 (@ New York): Monday, October 7, 7:30 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- Game 3 (@ Kansas City): Wednesday, October 9, 7 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- *Game 4 (@ Kansas City): Thursday, October, 10, 8 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- *Game 5 (@ New York): Saturday, October 12, 8 p.m., TBS
(2) Cleveland vs (6) Detroit
- Game 1 (@ Cleveland): Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
- Game 2 (@ Cleveland): Monday, October 7, 4 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- Game 3 (@ Detroit): Wednesday, October 9, 3 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- *Game 4(@ Detroit): Thursday, October 10, 6 p.m., TNT
- *Game 5 (@ Cleveland): Saturday, October 12, 4:30 p.m., TBS
Guardians lead series 1-0
(1) LA Dodgers vs (4) San Diego
- Game 1 (@ Los Angeles): Saturday, October 5, 8:30 p.m., FS1
- Game 2 (@ Los Angeles): Sunday, October 6, 8 p.m., FS1
- Game 3 (@ San Diego): Tuesday, October 8, 9 p.m., FS1
- *Game 4 (@ San Diego): Wednesday, October 9, 9 p.m., FS1
- *Game 5 (@ Los Angeles): Friday, October 11, 8 p.m., Fox
(2) Philadelphia vs (6) NY Mets
- Game 1 (@ Philadelphia): Saturday, October 5, 4 p.m., Fox
- Game 2 (@ Philadelphia): Sunday, October 6, 4 p.m., FS1
- Game 3 (@ New York): Tuesday, October 8, 5 p.m., FS1
- *Game 4 (@ New York): Wednesday, October 9, 5 p.m., FS1
- *Game 5 (@ Philadelphia): Friday, October 11, 4 p.m., FS1
