MLB Playoffs, Division Series Schedule: When Do Yankees Play?

Keep track of the New York Yankees' first step in the 2024 MLB postseason.

Sep 26, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The road to 28 has officially begun and it begins ... and potentially ends at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees are the top seed on the American League portion of the Major League Baseball postseason bracket and they'll face a gauntlet from the Central division: the Yankees face the Kansas City Royals to reignite a long-standing AL rivalry while the Cleveland Guardians are doing battle with the Detroit Tigers.

On the other side of the bracket, the Yankees' counterparts from Queens, the New York Mets, are facing the Philadelphia Phillies while the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres round out the quartet.

Keep track of all the LDS action below ...

(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)

Anthony Volpe scoring a run vs. Kansas City
Sep 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) scores as Kansas City Royals catcher Freddy Fermin (34) can not handle the throw during the tenth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

(1) YANKEES vs (5) Kansas City

  • Game 1 (@ New York): Saturday, October 5, 6:30 p.m., TBS
  • Game 2 (@ New York): Monday, October 7, 7:30 p.m., TBS/TruTV
  • Game 3 (@ Kansas City): Wednesday, October 9, 7 p.m., TBS/TruTV
  • *Game 4 (@ Kansas City): Thursday, October, 10, 8 p.m., TBS/TruTV
  • *Game 5 (@ New York): Saturday, October 12, 8 p.m., TBS
Guardians Tigers
Oct 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) turns a double play over Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) in the seventh inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

(2) Cleveland vs (6) Detroit

  • Game 1 (@ Cleveland): Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
  • Game 2 (@ Cleveland): Monday, October 7, 4 p.m., TBS/TruTV
  • Game 3 (@ Detroit): Wednesday, October 9, 3 p.m., TBS/TruTV
  • *Game 4(@ Detroit): Thursday, October 10, 6 p.m., TNT
  • *Game 5 (@ Cleveland): Saturday, October 12, 4:30 p.m., TBS

Guardians lead series 1-0

Shohei Ohtani, Manny Machado
Sep 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) beats the throw to San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

(1) LA Dodgers vs (4) San Diego

  • Game 1 (@ Los Angeles): Saturday, October 5, 8:30 p.m., FS1
  • Game 2 (@ Los Angeles): Sunday, October 6, 8 p.m., FS1
  • Game 3 (@ San Diego): Tuesday, October 8, 9 p.m., FS1
  • *Game 4 (@ San Diego): Wednesday, October 9, 9 p.m., FS1
  • *Game 5 (@ Los Angeles): Friday, October 11, 8 p.m., Fox
Mets Phillies
Sep 22, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) slides into second base with a double ahead of the throw received by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

(2) Philadelphia vs (6) NY Mets

  • Game 1 (@ Philadelphia): Saturday, October 5, 4 p.m., Fox
  • Game 2 (@ Philadelphia): Sunday, October 6, 4 p.m., FS1
  • Game 3 (@ New York): Tuesday, October 8, 5 p.m., FS1
  • *Game 4 (@ New York): Wednesday, October 9, 5 p.m., FS1
  • *Game 5 (@ Philadelphia): Friday, October 11, 4 p.m., FS1
