Yankees Fans Not Satisfied With Only Cody Bellinger

At this point, bringing back Cody Bellinger isn't going to save the New York Yankees. Bellinger has done his job, but he's far from a free agent that is going to punch the team's ticket to a Super Bowl.

Yankees fans have been quite upset with how quiet their team has been this offseason. After failing to get back to the World Series, it's odd not to see them working overtime to land a few big names.

While they were in the running for Tatsuya Imai, that's yet another example of them being in the conversation but not coming out on top. Bellinger's contract talks have stalled, and at this point Yankees fans are over it entirely.

Yankees Fans Express Frustrations

Still a 1. The Yankees have not brought in one player that would improve the team from last year. Even Bellinger would just be a wash because we had him last year. — Marc C (@MarcNYY618) January 4, 2026

One account asked Yankees fans to rate their offseason on a scale of 1-10 if they brought back Cody Bellinger. Some comments were divided, but most were on the low end of that scale.

"2. Can’t fathom that anyone would say anything higher. It’d literally be the same team with a somehow even worse bullpen," this fan wrote. Another fan agreed, "if that is the last "big" move? Then it is a 2-2.5. They made zero legit upgrades. I think a 2.5 would be too generous actually."

3. Bringing Bellinger back makes them the same as they were last year, and since every other team in the division got better, they actually end up worse. — Jared Diskin (@JDisk98) January 4, 2026

That sparked a separate response, "It’s 1. There is no other choice, they did the bsre minimum bringing back last yrs lineup. Didn’t improve it at all. Counting on 2 pitchers coming off major surgeries to be dominant soon as they touch the mound, they won’t even be ready until 2 months in."

"It’s a 7. Belli back locks up the last bat we need. We need a few BP pieces and at least a depth starter," someone said as their ranking is far off compared to the others. That led to this fan commenting, "Only Belli? 5. Belli and Bichette? 8. Belli, Bichette and trade Trent? 10."

2 its been a non eventful offseason and the team is going to be worse after the Tor, Bal and Bos all got better. This is a 4th place team as they sit. Total failure by Cashman and Hal. — Vinny (@VinnyC89) January 4, 2026

Clearly, Yankees fans have their eyes on far more than just bringing Bellinger back, "1 didn't do anything to make us better. Same team as last year just paying them more." Another gave their thoughts, "They literally get a 0 they have done nothing to improve a team that lost last year."

"4. We overpay Grisham. If we are LUCKY we will overpay Belli. Then to compliment it all we got Amed Rosario and Paul DeJong, what a joke," someone wrote.

0 because it will still be the same team as last year — Flacko De Oro 🇩🇴 (@_babyhulkk) January 4, 2026

This fan added a comment, "1/10

. They’re a 4th place team after TOR, BOS, & BAL all made serious additions and we did nothing." Another wrote, "1. Obvious holes with obvious solutions, and we decided to give all of our money to a below-average defender who struggles to hit over .200."

Yankees fans continue to express their displeasure, and rightfully so. If this team wants to get back to a World Series, it's going to take a heck of a lot more than just bringing back Cody Bellinger on a deal that likely won't benefit the team in the long run.

