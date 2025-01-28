MLB The Show 25 Cover Star Elly De La Cruz Unsurprisingly Idolized This Yankees Icon
On January 25, the three cover stars of the new MLB The Show 25 video game were revealed.
They ultimately decided on choosing Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Given that this is the 20th anniversary of this iconic baseball video game series, there was an expectation among fans that Sony Interactive Entertainment would get it right when it comes to their cover stars.
And the initial reaction is that the selections were spon-on.
One of the coolest aspects of these three cover stars being featured is that none are older than 23 years old, and they have a combined four years of MLB experience between them.
Still, all three have blossomed into big names and are more than deserving of this impressive honor.
A January 28 article from Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed that one member of this trio learned to love the New York Yankees as a result of playing past versions of MLB The Show.
"De La Cruz grew up playing the video game, always picking Derek Jeter and the Yankees, and met the Hall of Famer for the first time at last year’s All-Star Game," the article writes.
"De La Cruz regularly plays The Show, which debuted when he was only 4 years old".
De La Cruz is certainly not alone with it comes to idolizing Derek Jeter. The fact that he grew up in the Dominican Republic serves as proof that Jeter and the Yankees' influence has spread across the globe, and continues to influence young fans to dream of donning the pinstripes one day.
Perhaps De La Cruz will get a chance to play shortstop for the Yankees by the time his career is over.