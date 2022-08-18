Aaron Boone Reacts to 'Fire Boone' Chants From Yankees Fans

NEW YORK — After Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman allowed a go-ahead, three-run double in the top of the 10th inning on Wednesday night, some fans at Yankee Stadium—those that stuck around after a lengthy a rain delay—decided to voice their displeasure, directing chants at manager Aaron Boone.

"Fire Boone" began to echo repeatedly behind home plate in the Bronx.

At the time, Francisco Mejía's double was a game-winner for the Rays, a crowd-silencer that made the chants even easier to make out.

After hitting that low point, the Yankees proceeded to secure a comeback victory in dramatic fashion the next half inning. Josh Donaldson belted a walk-off grand slam to right field, sending those fans home happy. Nonetheless, those chants resonated, circulating on social media before the subject was broached in Boone's pregame presser on Thursday afternoon.

"Oh, yeah. I stood up a little prouder on the top step," Boone said, making it clear that he was aware of what was said the night before.

Boone went on to speak for several minutes about chants directed at himself and players in pinstripes. Even with a comfortable cushion in the division, after a historic performance in the first half, the Yankees have heard plenty of boos this season. Certain underperforming assets have felt the wrath of unsatisfied fans in the Bronx and this team's recent struggles—3-11 since the trade deadline and 9-17 since the All-Star break—have added fuel to the fire.

"It goes with the territory sometimes here. You understand that. It beats the alternative," Boone explained. "We understand the expectations that come with putting this uniform on, we have the same expectations. But I think to ultimately be really successful, you can't let that bother you, affect you, move you in any direction. We're trying to be the best, perfect baseball team we can be and I have a role in that. We all have a role in that."

Asked why he stood up prouder in the dugout when fans were calling for his dismissal—whether it was warranted or not—Boone responded without hesitation.

"I want to make sure they can all see me. That's all."

