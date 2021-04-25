NewsSI.com
Aaron Hicks Sits in Series Finale With Back Tightness

After homering in back-to-back games, Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks is out of the lineup on Sunday afternoon with back tightness, manager Aaron Boone revealed before the game.

Boone added that the switch-hitter could've played on Sunday, but he didn't want to push the envelope in a day game after a night game.

"Nothing I'm worried about," Boone said pregame. "But it pushed me into saying this is a good day to get him down too."

Hicks will likely be available off the bench on Sunday afternoon if needed, per Boone. 

Before New York's four-game set in Cleveland began on Friday, Hicks was hitting .154 (8-for-52) on the season. Further, he had just one hit in his previous six games, going 1-for-17 (.059) in that span. 

After two games in a row with clutch home runs, getting on base in each of New York's first three games against the Indians, Hicks is slashing .172/.274/.328, with seven runs and seven RBI. 

Third baseman Gio Urshela was also dealing with some back tightness earlier this week, exiting a game against the Braves and sitting the following day. Since then, Urshela has played without any problems, though. 

In the midst of 13 games in a row without an off day, resting Hicks before traveling to Baltimore for an additional four-game set is the right move. It opens the door for left-handed hitters Brett Gardner and Mike Tauchman to get some reps in the lineup against a righty, making sure this doesn't develop into anything more serious for Hicks as this team starts to build some momentum.

