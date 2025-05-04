New York Yankees Aggressively Promote Superstar Prospect George Lombard Jr.
When Jasson Dominguez graduated from prospect status, the New York Yankees had a new guy take over the top spot.
19-year-old infielder George Lombard Jr. looks like he could be a superstar in the future, and that has been on display early this season.
After reaching High Single-A last year, it has taken just 24 games during this campaign for the Yankees to promote him to Double-A Somerset, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Lombard has slashed .329/.495/.488 with a homer, 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBI and just 22 strikeouts compared to 23 walks.
In his third professional season, and in the midst of only his second full one, New York has decided to aggressively move him through their pipeline.
The 2023 first-round pick, who was selected No. 26 overall, comes from a baseball family. His dad, George Lombard, played in the MLB for six years before he got into coaching, where he currently serves as the bench coach of the Detroit Tigers.
Lombard Jr. has impressed at times during the early stages of his career, but he's taken his game to the next level in 2025.
"More confident, stands straighter," a talent evaluator said, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic (subscription required). "Looks like he has a plan for when he goes up there. There's a presence to him — you already know he was a high pick, but then he shows you (why)."
It doesn't seem like the plan is for the Yankees to get him to the Majors this year.
He's only played 147 professional games to this point, and none past the Single-A level. So taking the next step up in competition will be Lombard's first test to see if he'll be on a rapid promotion plan again or if he needs more time on the farm.
Still, this is a great sign for New York.
Lombard looks like the real deal, and there's a chance he could be the next star infielder of this franchise if he continues developing at the rate he already has.