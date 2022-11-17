Skip to main content

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Speaks Out About Astros Free Agency Rumor

Anthony Rizzo spoke to reporters on Wednesday, one day after he re-signed with the Yankees on a two-year contract.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Anthony Rizzo is back with the Yankees for at least two more seasons, re-signing with the club on Tuesday.

For a moment earlier in the week, however, reports revealed that a certain rival had reached out to Rizzo's camp, showing interest while the first baseman was still a free agent.

The Astros, just a few weeks after eliminating New York from postseason contention and winning their second championship in the last six seasons, had made Rizzo their No. 1 free-agent target at first base, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rizzo was asked about that rumor on Wednesday afternoon while he spoke to reporters for the first time since agreeing to his two-year, $34 million deal.

"I mean, every team that reaches out is definitely taken into consideration," Rizzo said. "I think as a player when teams reach out to you in this process, it just makes you feel good. I feel like in this game, you are told what you don't do really well at so in free agency when teams call, they praise you. So each team that has reached out, I really appreciated their words and I mean just from respect on their end, I don't really want to go too deep into it, but I just appreciate the teams that did reach out."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Rizzo added that he didn't have any face-to-face meetings with other teams during his brief dip into free agency. 

"The interest that we gathered and talked to other teams about was enough interest for us if we didn't get a deal done [with the Yankees] to turn down the qualifying offer, thinking that we would be able to get a similar deal of stature that we got," Rizzo said. 

Rizzo's new contract with New York includes a club option for 2025, a third season worth $17 million. At the very least, Rizzo will make $40 million from this deal. His buyout after the 2024 season is worth $6 million. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Anthony RizzoNew York YankeesHouston Astros

New York Yankees SS isiah Kiner-Falefa throws from shortstop
News

Why Non-Tendering Isiah Kiner-Falefa Wouldn’t Have Made Sense

By Gary Phillips
St. Louis Cardinals RP Junior Fernández throwing pitch
News

Yankees Claim Reliever Junior Fernández Off Waivers

By Max Goodman
Minnesota Twins 3B Gio Urshela rounds bases on home run
News

Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa hitting in ALDS
News

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Signs One-Year Deal to Stay With Yankees

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge jogs off field at Yankee Stadium
News

Aaron Judge Made Yankees History With First Career MVP Award

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge runs off field at Yankee Stadium
News

Yankees' Aaron Judge Wins AL Most Valuable Player Award

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson throws to first base
News

Hal Steinbrenner Explains Why Trade For Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa Was 'Success'

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo celebrates a hit in the playoffs
News

Anthony Rizzo Re-Signed Because He 'Loves Being a Yankee'

By Max Goodman